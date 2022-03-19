UCL PREMIER NORTH: Skegness Town up to sixth, Boston Town down to eighth and Sleaford Town's return ends in defeat

Skegness Town moved up to sixth in the Untied Counties League Premier Division North following a 2-0 home win against Selston.

Jonny Lockie and Elliott Broughton netted the vital goals at the Vertigo Stadium for Nathan Collins' Lilywhites.

Boston Town dropped to eighth, albeit just a point behind Skegness, following a 2-2 home draw with Eastwood CIC.

Harry Limb and Richard Ford scored for the Poachers at the Mortgages For You Stadium, with the Red Badgers' goals coming from Louis Anthony and Kamani Wilson.

After a month without a match, Sleaford Town returned to action.

However, second-place Gresley Rovers left Eslaforde Park with a 4-0 win.

Kane Lee bagged a hat-trick with ex-Mansfield Town and Boston United man Louis Briscoe also on target.

Harry Limb. Photo: Craig Harrison