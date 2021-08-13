UCL PREMIER NORTH: Sleaford Town aim to make most of home comforts, early top-of-table battle for Skegness Town, Boston Town head to Nirvana

Sleaford Town will be looking for home advantage. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Sleaford Town are hoping home advantage will help them collect their first three points of the United Counties League Premier Division North season on Saturday.

Jamie Shaw’s side will entertain Heather St John’s at Eslaforde Park this weekend.

The Saints have moved across from the Midland League Premier Division following this summer’s reshuffle of the non-league pyramid - and made an instant impact with a 4-2 home win against Quorn last Tuesday evening.

The following evening the Greens picked up a point from their curtain raiser, coming from behind to draw 1-1 at Lincolnshire rivals Pinchbeck United.

Enoch Opayinka gave the Knights the lead on the stroke of half time at the Sir Halley Stewart Playing Field.

However, Sleaford were level when striker Jacob Fenton found the net.

It may be early days, but Skegness Town are preparing for a top-of-the table battle.

It’s second versus top as the Lilywhites host Long Eaton in the United Counties League Premier Division North on Saturday.

Nathan Collins’ newly-promoted side announced themselves to the division in style last Wednesday evening, beating Lincolnshire rivals Holbeach United 3-0.

Danny Brooks guided home a spotkick after Jenk Acar had been fouled to earn an interval lead.

A poachers’ finish from summer signing Jack Wightwick doubled the advantage after the re-start, before Brooks held his nerve from 12 yards a second time following another infringement against Acar to get Collins’ side off to a dream start.

Boston Town, currently third after the first round of league games, travel to Leicester Nirvana, who began their season with a 2-1 defeat at Anstey Nomads.

The Poachers got their season off to a flying start last Tuesday with a 4-2 home win against Deeping Rangers, fighting back from 2-0 down.