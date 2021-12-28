UCL PREMIER NORTH: Sleaford Town score three in final 10 minutes to beat Boston Town while Lockie hat-trick helps Skegness Town thrash Pinchbeck

Jonny Lockie. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Ten-man Sleaford Town scored three times in the final 10 minutes to beat Boston Town while Skegness Town thrashed Pinchbeck United.

Sleaford had Mitch Griffiths dismissed midway through the first half at Eslaforde Park.

Boston eventually capitalised on their man advantage, Abou Sylla handing them the lead in the 44th minute following a powerful run and finish.

And Gary Edgley's side held onto their advantage until George Asplen's 80th minute leveller.

Dany Durkin put the Greens ahead two minutes later after breaking free, Asplin having the final say in the 86th minute.

Skegness Town secured their third win over Pinchbeck United this season - while maintaining their excellent record in Lincolnshire derbies.

Nathan Collins' side made it eight wins and one draw against Yellowbelly opposition this season with a 5-0 win.

Having already knocked the Knights out of the FA Cup and Lincs Senior Trophy, the Lilywhites completed the hat-trick at the Vertigo Stadium.

Adam Millson put the hosts one up with six minutes gone, Jonny Lockie adding two in the final five minutes of the half for a comfortable 3-0 interval lead.

Lockie completed his treble in the second half before McCauley Parker's header wrapped things up in the final minute.