UCL PREMIER NORTH: Three in a row for Sleaford Town, defeats for Boston Town and Skegness Town

Lee Beeson. Photo: Oliver Atkin.

Sleaford Town made it three straight wins for Tom Ward's side after today's 2-1 win at Newark.

Rodrigo Goncalves and Ryan Clarke both finished from close range to give the Greens the lead.

Danny Meadows pulled one back for the hosts from the spot.

Boston Town were beaten at home by Anstey Nomads in their top-four battle.

It was second-placed Anstey who came from behind to secure a 3-1 victory.

Lee Beeson had put the Poachers ahead at the DWB Stadium, but Michael Reeve (two) and Ben Bayliss turned the contest on its head in the second half.