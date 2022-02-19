UCL PREMIER NORTH: Victory moves Sleaford Town up to 10th, late fightback secures Boston Town point in eight-goal thriller

Joe Smith netted for Sleaford. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Sleaford Town secured three points from a Lincolnshire derby while Boston Town picked up a point from an eight-goal thriller in today's United Counties League Premier Division North action.

Danny Durkin put the Greens a goal up against visitors Pinchbeck United in the first half at Eslaforde Park after he picked up George Asplin's pass.

Joe Smith doubled the advantage after he met Mitch Griffiths' cross with little over half an hour gone.

However, the Knights set up a tense finale as they pulled one back with six minutes to go.

But Tom Ward's side held on for three points to move up to 10th.

Boston remain fifth after bring involved in a hectic 4-4 draw at Quorn.

Christopher Camwell put the hosts ahead only for Liam Adams to pull the visitors level at Farley Way.

But in a ding-dong battle David Assuncao found the net for the hosts. But back came Boston, the Poachers level at the break courtesy of Tom Mucklin.

Camwell put Quorn back ahead after the break from the spot, completing his hat-trick from distance.

But Gary Edgley's side rallied and two goals in the final 12 minutes earned a share of the spoils, Luke White and Richard Ford on target.