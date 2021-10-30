UCL PREMIER NORTH: Vital wins for Sleaford Town and Boston Town

Lee Beeson. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Sleaford Town and Boston Town secured vital victories in the UCL Premier North.

The Greens beat Quorn 3-2 at home with the Poachers winning 1-0 at Eastwood.

Abou Sylla's goal moved Boston up to fourth in the table, as Town welcomed Lee Beeson back from suspension.

At Sleaford, new arrival Rodrigo Goncalves put the Greens ahead before Quorn turned the game on its head to take the lead at Eslaforde Park.

But Sleaford were level when Mitch Griffiths slotted home.

Player-manager Tom Ward had the final say with a matchwinning lob as Sleaford put three points between them and the bottom three.