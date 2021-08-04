UCL PREMIER NORTH: Winning start for Skegness Town, Sleaford Town make a point

Skegness Town got off to a winning start in the United Counties League Premier Division North while Sleaford Town secured a draw against Pinchbeck United.
The newly-promoted Lilywhites marked their arrival to step five in style, claiming three points at the expense of Holbeach United at the Vertigo Stadium with a 3-0 victory.
Danny Brooks guided home a spotkick after Jenk Acar had been fouled to earn an interval lead.
A poachers’ finish from summer signing Jack Wightwick doubled the advantage after the re-start, before Brooks held his nerve from 12 yards a second time following another infringement against Acar to get Nathan Collins’ side off to a dream start.
In the other Lincolnshire derby this evening, Sleaford picked up a point away to Pinchbeck following a 1-1 draw.
Enoch Opayinka put the Knights ahead on the stroke of half time, only for striker Jacob Fenton to level, earning a point for Jamie Shaw’s men before attention turns to the FA Cup this weekend.