UCL PREMIER NORTH: Winning start for Skegness Town, Sleaford Town make a point

Skegness boss Nathan Collins.

Skegness Town got off to a winning start in the United Counties League Premier Division North while Sleaford Town secured a draw against Pinchbeck United.

The newly-promoted Lilywhites marked their arrival to step five in style, claiming three points at the expense of Holbeach United at the Vertigo Stadium with a 3-0 victory.

Danny Brooks guided home a spotkick after Jenk Acar had been fouled to earn an interval lead.

A poachers’ finish from summer signing Jack Wightwick doubled the advantage after the re-start, before Brooks held his nerve from 12 yards a second time following another infringement against Acar to get Nathan Collins’ side off to a dream start.

In the other Lincolnshire derby this evening, Sleaford picked up a point away to Pinchbeck following a 1-1 draw.