UCL PREMIER NORTH: Wins for Boston Town and Sleaford Town, but late goal sinks Skegness Town

Luke White netted for Boston. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston Town beat Newark 2-1 to remain fourth in the United Counties League Premier Division North.

Harry Limb and Luke White put the Poachers 2-0 up at the Mortgages For You Stadium before the visitors pulled a goal back with 14 minutes to go.

But Gary Edgley's side held on to end their seven week wait for a win.

Jacob Fenton scored the only goal of the game as Sleaford Town secured a 1-0 win at home to a lively Leicester Nirvana side.

After a bizarre week at Eslaforde Park the Greens bounced back with three points to move up two places to 12th.

Fenton blasted home after Danny Durkin went down in the box, Sleaford then earning their clean sheet with some resolute defending.

Skegness Town took the lead at Loughborough Students via Ben Davison's first-half effort.

However, the hosts levelled from the spot before completing the turnaround with four minutes to go.