UCL PREMIER: Skegness Town and Sleaford Town chase valuable points, Boston Town turn attention to FA Vase

Sleaford Town are still chasing an opening win. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Sleaford Town travel to Loughborough Students tonight - still searching for their first win of the United Counties League Premier Division North campaign.

The Leicestershire side sit seventh in the table and have won their past three league matches while the Greens are keen to put a run of five straight defeats behind them.

A point would move them out of the bottom two.

Skegness Town host Anstey Nomads on Saturday looking to remain amongst the early pacesetters.

Nathan Collins’ side currently sit fourth in the standings, one of three sides a point behind leaders Heather St John’s.

The Lilywhites - who have won their last three matches - will face a tough test as they entertain the fifth-placed Nomads at the Vertigo Stadium (KO 3pm), their rivals currently two points behind them.

Town's last defeat was a 2-1 reverse at Anstey in the FA Cup last month.

Boston Town will turn their attention to a league and cup double against Leicestershire opposition this week.

The Poachers entertain UCL Division One side Lutterworth Athletic in the FA Vase on Saturday (KO 3pm), before travelling to meet Melton Town on Tuesday.