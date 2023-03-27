Unbeaten run extended but frustration for Boston Town after draw at AFC Mansfield

Boston Town went ten unbeaten on Saturday afternoon but they couldn’t find all three points away at 18th place AFC Mansfield.

Before the game, Martyn Bunce’s side had had a good week with wins against both Belper United and Kimberley Miners Welfare at home.

The hosts took the lead on 14 minutes through Yewo Nyirenda who got past the Boston backline and shot straight past Andrew Hewitt, who was in goal for the injured Travis Portas.

It was a half of little chances but the Poachers had two just before the break. Jordan Nuttel’s header was caught comfortably by the Mansfield keeper and shortly after another header by Boston’s number 9 just floated wide of the post.

Goalscorer Richard Ford,. Pic by Steve W Davies Photography.

It was a much better second half for Boston Town and they almost scored not long into it .

Three minutes in, Liam Adams shot over the bar. There was quite a few half chances for the visitors but none of them seemed to be paying off.

Boston’s captain Lee Beeson had his shot saved from his free kick as the Poachers started to push even harder to find an equaliser.

In the 71st minute, the away side finally found a way through as Richard Ford’s header found the net from a cross which came in from the left.

