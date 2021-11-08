Unbeaten run is ended for gutsy Gainsborough Trinity

Gainsborough head coach Tom Shaw - impressed in defeat.

Trailing 3-0, Trinity netted twice in seven minutes late in the game as United were made to cling on at the death.

“We are going to lose football matches at points in the season,” said Shaw.

“We have obviously been on a brilliant run. If you are going to lose a football match then that is the manner to do it.

“I thought we ran out of time rather than lost. If you have another five minutes there, we'll score again – maybe a couple. I wish the game was 110 minutes long.

“The way we were playing in that final half an hour was very impressive.

“We played with freedom, belief and tempo. We absolutely suffocated them – and they're a good team.

“We are disappointed to lose, obviously, and disappointed to be 3-0 down. But on the whole the performance had some really pleasing moments and spells – even in the first half.”

Shaw continued: “We had a brilliant spell of 10 minutes or so where we were well on top, we go through past the keeper and somehow don't score.

"And from the next attack from a free kick – which was a very interesting decision I need to look back on again – they go and score. So our momentum went and it gave us a bit of a kick in the stomach and we went a bit off our levels.

“There are two types of football team at 3-0 down – one that caves in and gets through it and moves on to the next. Then there is this one that showed grit and resilience.

“They are all young players. The will to try to get something out of that game was really impressive. It wasn't desperate. It was really controlled. We were after them. From 3-0 down we took them right down to the wire and this place was very worried.”