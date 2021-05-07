Unbeaten sides to clash as Wyberton prepare to face Nettleham

Jamie Hanton.

Two unbeaten sides will go head to head on Saturday as Wyberton travel to Nettleham in the Lincs League Cup’s South League.

Jamie Hanton and Jon Macleod’s Colts kicked off their campaign with victories over Grantham Town Academy and Lioncoln United Development, being awarded their third success in the competition this weekend when Moorlands Railway were unable to fulfil their fixture.

The Nettles have beaten Moorlands, Horncastle Town and Grantham. They were without a competitive fixture this weekend as Sleaford have withdrawn from the competition.