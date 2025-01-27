Underdogs Gainsborough Trinity aiming for another cup upset as Woking come to town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Underdogs Gainsborough Trinity face a huge task on Saturday when three time FA Trophy winners and full time National League outfit Woking FC visit the Kal Group Stadium to fight for a place in the FA Trophy quarter-finals.

Woking are following in the footsteps of some famous names including York City, Boston United, Darlington and Chester that have visited Gainsborough as cup competition favourites this season left defeated by Russ Wilcox's 'cup-kings'.

“We're all looking forward to our 13th FA Cup/Trophy game of the season - and what an absolutely amazing achievement it has been for everyone at this football club,” said manager Russ Wilcox.

“To start in August against Telford and still be involved against Woking as we enter February is just incredible.”

Aaron Simpson in Trinity action at Stockton. Photo by Harry Cook.

Wilcox takes on a side managed by Neal Ardley, the former Wimbledon and Millwall midfielder, who took over the reins just before Christmas.

Since then the Cardinals have won four and drawn four, as they have totted up an eight game unbeaten run, climbing to 17th in the top tier of non-league football, two steps above the Holy Blues.

“We know how difficult this game will be against a full time National League side, but with the Town's backing, we will be giving our all to cause another upset - and book ourselves a place in the last eight,” said Wilcox.

Lifelong fan and Gainsborough Trinity CEO Matt Boles won't be getting much sleep in the build up to one of the most anticipated games in recent history

“Getting to this stage of the competition really sparks the excitement and the dream to play at Wembley,” he said.

“Last time we got this far we obviously fell short, losing to Wrexham over two legs in the semi-final.

“But what an experience that was and once again produced memories that will last for a lifetime.

“Hopefully we can create even more memories this season as we look to progress as far as possible.

“Saturday is obviously going to be a difficult game and once again we will go into the game as massive underdogs.

“The lads will need the support of the fans once again if we are to beat the odds and progress.

“I hope that the town can once again come out and support the club as they have so many times already this season.

“Let’s hope for a big crowd on Saturday, cheering us on and hopefully, we can take another huge step towards that Wembley dream.”

Tickets are on sale online and advanced purchases are encouraged to save time at the gate.

However, entry will also be permitted on the day through the relevant turnstiles.

The match has been segregated, with Woking allocated the open away terrace and a proportion of the seated Ping Stand.

Prices for the game fall in line with regular Trinity matchesare: Adults £13, Concessions £9, Under 16s £4 and U12s free, when accompanied by a paying adult.

Home supporters are able to pay by cash or card. Visiting fans will only be able to pay cash.

The game is settled on the day, with the match going straight to penalties at the end of the game. Russ Wilcox’s side are one of the lowest ranked teams left in the competition.