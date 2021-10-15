Unto the breach! Bards' recent form will count for nothing ahead of FA Cup clash at Boston United - Craig Elliott

Joe Leesley celebrates netting against Telford.

Craig Elliott doesn't believe Stratford Town's recent form will count for anything when they arrive at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

While the Pilgrims were securing their fifth straight home win with a 4-1 victory over Telford on Tuesday night, the Bards were on the receiving end of a 7-1 thumping at Southern League Premier rivals Biggleswade.

Three days earlier they were beaten 5-2 at home by Peterborough Sports.

But Elliott is taking nothing for granted come Saturday's FA Cup fourth qualifying round clash.

"They're one-off games and maybe they've got one eye on Saturday," he said.

"We're at home and we try to concentrate on what we do.

"Our record's good, it's five on the trot and we want to get to the first round."

Elliott also hopes a good cup run could create a good atmosphere in the dressing room, for all.

"I said in the team meeting, whether you're an 18-year-old like Fin (Armond) or a 38-year-old like Paul Green, they're memories (you can create).

"Whether they're the end or start of your career, you look back and remember a good FA Cup run.