'Uplifting' late leveller sees Boston United go into Darlington game with momentum, says Jake Wright jnr

Boston's Jake Wright jnr is hoping for three points against Darlington. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Jake Wright jnr believes Boston United will face Darlington with momentum on their side.

The striker nodded home a last gasp leveller to secure a 2-2 draw with Chorley on Saturday and stretch the Pilgrims' unbeaten home run to nine games.

After finishing that contest on a high, Wright jnr expects the buzz to remain in the camp at the Jakemans Community Stadium this evening (KO 7.45pm).

"We take on this momentum and go into the next game, Darlington on Tuesday, and do the same, hopefully this time with the three points," he said.

"It's always uplifting when you're scoring those 95th-minute goals. I feel as a team that's going to lift us and we can use that to, hopefully, get the game done and dusted before the 90 minutes."

Manager Craig Elliott agrees the result against the Magpies has given his side some much-needed confidence following two straight defeats on the road.

"We've got to try to build on that now," he said.

"We're not a million miles off. We need a bit of confidence, you can see we need a bit of a break as well.

"I think they (Darlington) have got a lot more creative players and they're not as direct as Chorley.

"But they've got good players and have improved a lot from the start of the season."

