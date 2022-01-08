Usher nets hat-trick as Brigg Town hit seven at Clipstone

Brigg Town hit seven at Clipstone.

Brigg Town went goal crazy as they hammered struggling Clipstone.

The Zebras left the Lido Ground with a 7-0 victory in today's Northern Counties East League Division One fixture.

Alfie Usher and Dayle Hutson bagged braces as Town led 4-0 at the break.

Josh Batty got on the scoresheet as he made it five, joining his teammates on two apiece as he added number six.

Usher had the final say as he completed his hat-trick in the 83rd minute.

Town remain five points behind leaders Hallam but moved to within a point of second-place North Ferriby after their defeat to Retford.