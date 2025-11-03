Valiant Gainsborough Trinity bow out of FA Cup after taking League Two Accrington Stanley to extra-time

FA Cup action as Trinity go on the attack against Accrington. Photo by Tommy Cox.

Gainsborough Trinity valiantly bowed out of this season's Emirates FA Cup after their sixth game in the competition, losing 2-1 in extra-time against a League Two Accrington Stanley side 58 places higher in the football pyramid on Sunday tea time.

Every player to a man could hold their heads high and proudly reflect on the journey that saw Russ Wilcox's men navigate four qualifying rounds before exiting the competition in front of the TNT Sports' live cameras.

Wilcox kept faith with his trusted starting 11 and they looked to come out quickly as neat link play with Fraser Preston and Jonny Margetts saw a shooting chance open up for Lewis Butroid, but his effort was deflected behind for a corner.

But the visitors did find the breakthrough in controversial fashion when ex-Scunthorpe United forward Paddy Madden poked home at the back post on 29 minutes.

He looked offside - and subsequent video footage backed up that initial viewpoint.

But with no VAR, the visitors had their noses in front.

Wilcox changed the shape of his side at the break, replacing Fraser Preston with Frank Mulhern , and twice in a minute the half-time substitute went close, seeing a diving header turned away by Wright, before firing agonisingly wide of Wright's goal with the keeper motionless.

Five minutes later, Shaun Whalley cut in from the left and his shot kissed the outside of the post.

Sisa Tuntulwana was sent on for the final 25 minutes of normal time and within a minute looked to spin, but was fouled.

And from that, the home side levelled the game as Lewis Butroid swung in a superb ball and Tuntulwana rose fearlessly to guide the ball into the net and raise the roof.

Whalley flighted a 20 yard free kick up and over the wall, but into the grateful grasp of Robson as Accrington hit back.

Trinity were resilient against late Accrington pressure, taking the game to an additional half an hour.

However, just five minutes into extra time, Accrington retook the lead through substitute Charlie Caton, who steered home from 10 yards home from Madden's pass across the box.

Madden dragged another effort wide before Robson had to swoop at the feet of the veteran.

Home skipper Johnson fired a superb effort on target only to see it strike an unsuspecting Margetts.

Early in the second half of extra time, Madden was again wasteful, blazing over while Jacob McLoughlin snatched at a chance and didn't manage to work Wright.

The Accrington defence enjoyed the moment of fortune that had escaped the Blues, the ball just not falling kindly for Tuntulwana as it got stuck between the makeshift forward, keeper and last man.

In the last minute George Hornshaw almost wrote himself into Gainsborough legend as he kept a strike low, drilling the ball inches past the upright and three Trinity players who just couldn't get the telling touch that surely would have taken the game to penalties.