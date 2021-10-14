Football

The event is being organised by Stephen Morgon who runs Sleaford Academicals walking football side and will be held this Sunday at Carre’s Grammar School pitches, kicking off at 11am.

Stephen said it is in aid of The Samantha Birtles Hospice fund and explained: “I’m expecting 10 teams to include two teams of Notts Forest Vets, the North East Regional team, Caledonian Exiles, Louth, Unity, London Irish, Kings of the North, Sleaford Town FC, Boston United and Sleaford Academicals.

“Northgate Sports Hall are sponsoring the event as well as The Charity Buying Group and the game will be hosted by The North East Walking Football Community.”

The Forest Vets are being led by ex-professional Nottingham Forest player Gary Birtles, along with Steve Chettle and the event is set to be the culmination of his fundraising efforts for the hospice when he will be announcing the total on the day. Other legends expected include former Aston Villa and Scotland international Des Bremner, Boston United stalwart Chris Cook is expected and a signed Nottingham Forest first team shirt will be raffled off.

Carre’s will also see two 11 aside matches when Lincolnshire will field sides against the best of England. The over 65s will play on Saturday November 20 kicking off at 11am, then the over 50s will play on Sunday November 28 at 12noon