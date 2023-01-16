Delighted Louth Town powered to the top of the Lincolnshire League table and strengthened their ranks for the ongoing title push in a fine weekend.

Louth, who finally received their November Team of the Month this week, saw off Brigg Town CIC 3-0 as well as bringing Jamie Coulson, a prolific goalscorer during Louth's time in the NCEL, back to the club.

A second successive defeat for leaders Lincoln Moorlands Railway, allowed Louth to go top on goal difference, but with two games in hand.

Bailey Wright netted either side of half-time with Frazer Chapman adding a late third.

Louth receive their Team of the Month award from league vice-chairman Ian Weston.

The opener came on 19 minutes when Wright found the top corner form a half-cleared Jordan Smith corner, then on 46 minutes he added a second before Mitch Taylor set up Chapman on the break a minute into added time.

Boss Carl Martin said: “It was a brilliant weekend and we couldn't have asked for much more really, going top and getting a clean sheet at home. We pride ourselves on clean sheets

“After that six week lay-off that is two wins in a row now and we're looking that little bit sharper and that little bit fitter.

“We have taken over at the top which is nice, but now we are there to be shot at.

"We just have to take it one game at a time. As long as we keep winning, that's all we can ask.”

On the return of Coulson, Martin said: “Jamie came on for the last half hour. I am really pleased to get him back here. He is another ex-team mate of mine and scored a lot of goals for Louth.

“He has been around the block a bit and has good experience. He recently moved back to the area so it was a no-brainer. He adds another dimension in attack. He is a great kid and I am over the moon to sign him.”