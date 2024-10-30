Throughout November, junior and senior members of Swineshead Institute FC are raising awareness for men’s health issues; focusing on issues such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and suicide prevention by their support for Movember.

Sean Dixon, Club Secretary, explained: “We are trying to make a difference by bringing the local community together, while highlighting the importance of men's health in a fun way.

"We're always looking for creative ways to enhance the club's reputation, engage in a good cause whilst keeping things fun for the kids.

"This year, the club’s first team and reserves are stepping up to the challenge by shaving their beards and growing moustaches throughout the month while fundraising. It’s all about sparking conversation, raising awareness, and showing solidarity and respect for those who face these health challenges as they can effect each and everyone of us.”

But it is not just the men's teams getting involved as the younger members of Swineshead Institute are joining in too. The Under 8s and Under 10s teams will be donning stick-on moustaches in their pre-game photos, showing that age is no barrier to supporting a good cause.

"Their participation brings that fun for them, whilst raising that wider message of Movember to families and friends,” said Sean.

“By taking part in Movember we want to not only raise funds for the charity but also create that supportive environment where men feel comfortable discussing their health.”

The club is already proud supporters of the incredible work of Andy's Man Club which focuses on the same charities all year round. For details visit https://andysmanclub.co.uk/

Through a mix of awareness-raising efforts and creative engagement across teams, the club hopes to encourage fans and the local community to join in, donate, and help make a real difference.

The club has set up a fundraising page at: https://movember.com/t/swineshead-institute-football-club?mc=1 and launched their initiative at a couple of friendly matches for the junior teams and the men’s reserve team.

Sean added: “We do have a few other fund raising plans throughout the remainder of the year, such as Santa fun runs and a charity drive for presents for a children’s home at Christmas. We would like to raise the profile of the club and showcase all of the positive things we're doing as a football club.”

1 . Swineshead- under 10s team L to R Lucie Lee 9, jaxon elding 9, george hall 9, archie clayton 9.jpg The club's junior teams will be donning stick-on moustaches for their pre-game photos in November. L to R - Lucie Lee 9, Jaxon Elding 9, George Hall 9, and Archie Clayton 9 of Swineshead Institute's under 10s team. Photo: Holly Parkinson Photo: HOLLY PARKINSON

2 . Swineshead- under 8s team.jpg Coaches and members of the Swineshead Institute FC under 8s team. Photo: Holly Parkinson Photo: HOLLY PARKINSON

3 . Swineshead .jpg The Swineshead junior teams in action for the Movember launch. Photo: Holly Parkinson Photo: HOLLY PARKINSON