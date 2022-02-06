Wainfleet Jiu Jitsu fighters strike gold in Manchester

Owen Bootby tops the podium in Leeds.

Wainfleet Jiu Jitsu Club members left the All Stars BJJ Manchester tournament with gold medals.

The club's first-ever junior competitor at a large competition was 12-year-old Ashton Hinton and he didn't disappoint as he won gold in the teen 1 under 50Kg intermediate division by decision wins and a 30-second rear naked choke in the final.

Ethan Steele, 17, won gold in the juvenile 65kg division due to two armbars and an 18-0 points win.

owen bootby and Joe Klaczka.

In the senior sections, Joe Klaczka who had a hard fought match in the 76kg division, nearly winning by submission but losing and being eliminated from his bracket on points.

Peter Nichols took part in the masters two division with hard fought matches to gain a bronze medal.

There was a silver medal for Owen Boothby when he fought in the ultra heavyweight division with submissions win by arm triangle before he lost the final by guillotine choke, almost winning on points.

William Middleton fought in the 82kg division, winning his first bout on points.

However, due to a technical error he wasn’t called for his semi-final match and was disqualified.

Robert Rosie fought in a stacked 64kg division with hard-fought decision wins, winning by Kimura in a close final match.

The week prior to the Manchester event, Joe Klaczka and Owen Boothby fought at the Empire Grappling Leeds event.

Joe had two hard fought matches but no medal and ultra heavyweight Owen took gold with decision wins and a dominant final win via Americana.

The club will see juniors and seniors fighting in the Avaddon Wisbech inter-club competition on February 20, before Hinton, Steele and Rosie fighting for the UK number one spot of their divisions at the All Stars BJJ Nationals in Coventry seven days later.