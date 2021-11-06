Walking footballers pass on goodwill to Laffletics Club

Chairman of Sleaford Snails, Steve Spick presenting cheque to Sleaford Laffletics founder, Thelma Smith EMN-210111-104946001

Sleaford Snails are a club for men and women based at Better Gym on East Road in Sleaford, supported by the NK sports outreach team.

Club secretsry Alan Maddison explained: “We have twice weekly sessions on a Wednesday and a Friday with age ranges from 55 to 86 years.”

Their aim is to provide an inclusive, friendly and sociable activity. Sessions are mixed gender and ability.

As a non-profit making club he said they wanted to make a donation to the Laffletics Club, based at Northgate Sports Hall, which provides sporting opportunities to young people with mental and physical disabilities.