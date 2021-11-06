Walking footballers pass on goodwill to Laffletics Club

Sleaford Snails are a club for men and women based at Better Gym on East Road in Sleaford, supported by the NK sports outreach team.
Club secretsry Alan Maddison explained: “We have twice weekly sessions on a Wednesday and a Friday with age ranges from 55 to 86 years.”
Their aim is to provide an inclusive, friendly and sociable activity. Sessions are mixed gender and ability.
As a non-profit making club he said they wanted to make a donation to the Laffletics Club, based at Northgate Sports Hall, which provides sporting opportunities to young people with mental and physical disabilities.
The walking football club’s chairman Steven Spick presentated the cheque to Thelma Smith, founder of the Laffletics group on Saturday.