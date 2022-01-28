Ward calls for improvements to continue as Skegness Town prepare for derby date

Garry Doran. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Tom Ward is continuing to call for improvement from his Sleaford Town squad.

The Greens travel to Skegness Town on Saturday (KO 3pm), keen to build on the weekend’s 1-0 win over Leicester Nirvana.

“Skegness are another very good side, with some very good players,” Ward said.

“It’s another game where we look to take points.

“It’s about being better and better each week. That may not necessarily be about points this season, because we were so far off everyone else when we (management team) started off.

“But we want to get better every week.”

Jacob Fenton’s second-half penalty secured victory over visitors Nirvana at the weekend, in a game where keeper Garry Doran made three vital saves to earn his shut-out.

“We wanted a clean sheet and ticked that box, we haven't done that enough this season,” player-manager Ward added.

“We are a forward thinking team and sometimes that exposes old men like me at the back.

“The performance was good but they’re a very good team and pushed us all the way.

“To come away with a clean sheet and three points is fantastic.