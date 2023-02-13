Ward delighted as Sleaford secure deserved win

​Player-boss Tom Ward was a happy man after seeing his Sleaford Town side overcome visitors Belper United on Saturday.

Charlie Ward gets up to head home the equaliser against Belper. Photo: Steve W Davies Photography.

​Jacob Fenton’s late winner secured the points after Charlie Ward had earlier cancelled out Jack Tyson’s opener which came just after half-time.

It keeps Sleaford in the top four of the UCL Premier North, two points behind Anstey Nomads and Quorn who are second and third respectively.

Ward said: “Belper have been in really good form so we knew it would be difficult, and it was.

"We started really well but then maybe got a bit frustrated when we didn’t get a goal to reward our dominance.

"It was a scrappy game from then on really and in the second-half we turned on the style a bit and bringing on Ryan Rushen and Jacob Smith [after Belper had scored] changed the game again for us.

"Their goal had come from one lapse of concentration and the lad’s put through on goal and it was a great finish.

"But after the chances we looked more comfortable on the ball and constantly knocked on the door and it was all about us in the second-half so we’re delighted with the three points.

"Even after they scored, with the offensive quality we had on the bench we would score goals.”

Sleaford return to action next weekend with a trip to Heather St John’s, who are second-from-bottom in the league standings with just 11 points to their name this season.