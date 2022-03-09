Ward may tinker as he searches for winning formula at Sleaford Town

Harry Millard and Tyler Wright are overcoming injuries.

Tom Ward wants to find a winning formula at Sleaford Town, and he will make the most of the games left this season to do just that.

The Greens boss says he may carry out a little tinkering for the remainder of the campaign as he tries out new formations and playing styles.

After guiding Town out of the United Counties League Premier Division North’s relegation zone, the manager feels his side are safe enough to begin looking at ways to make them even more competitive next season.

“To be totally honest, the plan this year now is to get good for next year,” Ward said.

“If that means we lose a couple as we’re trying other things then so be it.”

While Sleaford may take a few hits along the way, Ward knows there’s too much pride in the dressing room for the Greens to just shrug off a defeat.

“The boys will be trying everything to get three points, no matter what,” he added.

“There’s also the argument of picking up good habits and winning games.

“In between that we’ll look at a few things and see how we can strengthen, be it looking at different formations, different players in different positions.

“We’ve done a bit of this already. It’s about being good for next season.”

Saturday’s contest at Selston fell foul of the heavy rainfall.

However, the silver lining in that rain cloud was the fact defender Tyler Wright and midfielder Harry Millard have been given an extra week to shrug off injuries.

The Greens also had a blank Saturday the previous weekend, where they instead faced Pinchbeck United in a training game, meaning their last league contest was February 19’s 2-1 victory over Pinchbeck.

Town - who held on to 11th spot in the United Counties League Premier Division North - return to action when they host highflying Anstey Nomads next Wednesday.

The Greens have bolstered their ranks this weekend with the arrival of goalkeeper Austin Wood.

The former Lincoln City youngster has joined from Coalville Town.