Ward pleased with Sleaford Town's patience and winning 'mentality' following Heanor win

Danny Durkin was on target. Photo: Sleaford Town FC

Tom Ward praised the Sleaford Town squad's winning 'mentality' following their 3-1 win at Heanor Town.

The Greens had to tinker with their side at Heanor, which included handing a debut to former Grantham Town, Spalding United and Harrowby striker Danny Durkin.

Durkin, Kyle Watklins and a Jacob Fenton penalty found the net as Sleaford came from behind to secure three points and move up to 12th in the UCL Premier North.

“Danny got an opportunity and made his debut,” Ward said.

“(With George Asplen unable to train in the week) it gave Danny an opportunity and he did really well.

“When the ball drops to anyone in the box there’s not going to be many better in the league than Danny Durkin.”

“It was another good performance from the lads. They worked very, very hard again, high energy over the pitch.

“That midfield keeps dominating for us, which makes a life a lot easier for everybody and means we can earn the right to play football.

“And when we play football we know we’ve got a lot of quality.

“We created a lot of opportunities and eventually took three of them which gave us three points.”

Despite having the better of a goalless first half, Sleaford had to come from behind to claim the points, with Ward praising his side’s patience.

He continued: “We were more dominant in the first half than the second, we battered them.

“It was an onslaught on their goal but we didn’t score.

“Beforehand we sometimes got frustrated, I didn’t see that (at Heanor).

“It’s not just the ability on the pitch, it’s the mentality across the place. We’re here to win.”

The manager also praised young defenders Max Ward and Watkins for their mature displays.

He added: “Max Ward and Kyle Watkins deserved the credit they got at the end of the game.

“(Midfielder Danny Horton came in and did really well and they will stake a claim for their shirts again.”

While boss Ward wants a full squad to pick from, he accepts this time of year means teams have to chop and change.

“It’s the time of year. Work is a priority,” he explained.

“People have to go to work, of course they do, and if they can’t get to games we accept that.

“With games coming thick and fast you have suspensions and injuries and obviously with the current climate that we’ve been having, if someone rings up and says they’re coughing and spluttering then it’s wise to stay at home.

“But it gives others an opportunity.”