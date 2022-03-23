Ward wants a reaction as Sleaford Town head to Selston tonight

Tom Ward is challenging his Sleaford Town side to bounce back from Saturday’s defeat to Gresley Rovers as they travel to Selston Town tonight.

After four weeks without a competitive fixture due to postponements and blank weekends, the action is coming thick and fast again for the Greens.

The Parishioners currently sit third bottom in the United Counties League Premier Division North, two points above Pinchbeck United in the second relegation spot.

Greens boss Tom ward.

But Ward doesn’t want to do his rivals any favours tonight as he challenges his side to deliver a rapid response.

“Personally, very pleased that a game comes around quickly as we’re in a habit at the moment that we don’t lose games,” Ward said.

“It gives us an opportunity to go back to where we are and keep the momentum going.

“Selston’s a good old journey in midweek but we’ll get back together as a unit and hopefully get some points on the board.”

tonight’s contest kicks off at 7.45pm with Sleaford entertaining Newark on Saturday (KO 3pm).

The Greens gave title-chasing Gresley a scare at Eslaforde Park on Saturday before losing out 4-0.

Kane Lee’s 41st minute finish gave Rovers the lead, but Town matched their rivals for much of the contest before they were caught out pushing for a leveller, the visitors netting three times in the final eight minutes.

Lee completed his hat-trick with former Mansfield Town man Louis Briscoe also netting.

“Always going to be a tough game against Gresley,” Ward said.

“We knew when we played them at their place they were a very good side and the league table doesn’t lie - if they win their game in hand they go top.

“Tough one to take as for long periods we were very strong, particularly in the second half we had a 30-minute period where they just clung on. But that’s what good sides do.

“Then they pinched opportunities to win the game, which is what good sides do.