Ward wants Sleaford Town to end season on a high - beginning with tonight's Anstey Nomads clash

Sleaford celebrate Danny Durkin's leveller on Monday. Photo: Craig Harrison

Tom Ward wants his Sleaford Town side to end the season with a bang.

While many sides in the United Counties League Premier Division North wrapped up their campaigns over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, the Greens still have work

to do.

Town entertain third-place Anstey Nomads this evening (KO 7.45pm) before travelling to Heather St John’s on Saturday (KO 3pm).

“We want to keep winning games. We want to take that into next season,” player-manager Ward said.

“We’ve guaranteed 12th now and if we win our games in hand we can go above Boston (in eighth) - what a massive achievement that would be.

“Let’s keep taking it game by game and see where we are.”

Town will finish the season without the injured quartet of Joe Smith, Kyle Watkins, George Asplen and Mitch Griffiths.

“It’s an opportunity for the young lads who have stuck with us all year,” added Ward, looking to the fringe players to help the club’s hoped push up the table.

“They’ve got bright futures and they’ve done themselves credit.”

The Greens put back-to-back defeats behind them to secure a point in Monday’s 1-1 derby draw at Boston Town.

Lee Beeson volleyed the Poachers ahead before Danny Durkin met Ward’s header to level with just nine minutes on the clock.