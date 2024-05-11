Watch as hundreds join Boston United’s promotion parade - plus gallery of the event

Members of the first team squad and staff were joined on the pitch by junior players as the Pilgrims celebrated ending their 14-year stint in National League North.

The event attracted almost 1,000 supporters who heard from United chairman David Newton, manager Ian Culverhouse and captain Michael Bostwick on the pitch.

A big screen was utilised to showcase highlights of the Pilgrims' dramatic run to promotion via away day victories against Alfreton Town, Scunthorpe United and Brackley Town.

The club are currently working on season ticket and matchday admission information – with an announcement expected over the coming days.

