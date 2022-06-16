The Pilgrims have been playing in their new home since December 2020, but with the south stand and adjoining sports hall yet to be built.

However, chairman David Newton has revealed funds are in place to get going once some fine tuning has been completed - and construction costs settle.

The minor tweaks involve the sports hall, which will be a community asset.

"We're just looking at the lay out," Mr Newton said.

"When we went through the original planning process the sports hall was originally going to be detached, down by the side of where the 3G pitch is."I decided at the 11th hour it would be more cost effective to incorporate it with the stand."The (inside) areas, the dance studio and all that, we're now revisiting what we've learnt here. Is that the best use of space?

"The foundations are in so we can't do too much, but we're just viewing that at the minute.

"We want the best use and best value. Once we finalise that we'll try to get some fixed costs and if we can get fixed costs then we'll get on with it."

The south stand is yet to be built. Photo: Oliver Atkin

The price of steel has been among stumbling blocks for the club in recent months.

"Normally the cost is fixed when you place the order, but people wouldn't as steel prices are changing so much," he added.

"Hopefully it's settled down a bit.

"Costs have gone up again, that's construction. But we can fund it, we desperately want to get on. It (a fourth stand and sports hall) is part of our business plan."

Mr Newton also revealed that the club are currently looking at ways to speed up their catering services after some fan shave complained about waiting times at the new stadium.

"We are making a few changes in the concourses, trying to get food out quicker," he added.

"We can't serve everybody quickly. If you've got 100 people queueing and you've got 15 minutes, that's nine seconds per person.

"You go to a fast food place and if you get served in five minutes you've done amazingly well, and yet we've got to serve all these people in 15 minutes. They're fast food, we're a football stadium.

"We need to change the equipment and try to make it quicker. We do care about the fans and want them to have the best experience.

"The play-offs probably showed a few things as well. The fans that went to Kidderminster, Fylde and York (for games with larger than normal crowds) probably had worse issues (waiting for service) than they do here."

Mr Newton also addressed the new Town End, the home stand behind the goal which - size wise - does not compare to the previous stand at York Street.

He added: "It would have been nicer to build a bigger north stand, but it was a capacity issue.

"It is bigger than the other stands and I always knew that would be the most contentious bit.

"We'd been lucky to have the Town End, but most people possibly don't realise there was only about 500 in there most games.

"That (new Town End) is more than adequate for the ground. It's not a regret, but it would have been nice to have built a bigger stand.

"But the atmosphere has built over the season."

This summer marks 15 years since Mr Newton and vice-chairman Neil Kempster saved the club from liquidation.