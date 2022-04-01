'We can roll over and have our bellies tickled or put maximum effort in!' Holwell Sports facing crunch clash in survival bid

Neil Miller. Photo: Tim Williams

Holwell Sports face a crunch clash in their survival bid on Saturday - and manager Neil Miller says his side won’t be rolling over and having their bellies tickled.

Sports - nine points clear of the United Counties League Division One’s bottom three - travel to second-bottom Graham Street Prims on Saturday (KO 3pm), where three points could take them a giant leap closer to securing safety.

“There’s two (fixtures) in there that could be key for us, Graham Street Prims and our last game of the season, away at Borrowash, who are bottom,” said Miller, who has faith his squad can still reach his target of nine points from their final five league games.

“I see games and points we can take in every one. The highest team we have in there are Dunkirk (seventh).

“They’re all winnable games. Some of those teams (we face) have been hit and miss this year, who have a tendency to put in a strange result, no different to us.”

Prims lost 5-0 at home to Kirby Muxloe on Wednesday night which means that if Holwell win on Saturday then third-bottom Blackstones would be the only side mathematically able to leapfrog them.

While those ifs and buts are intriguing to onlookers, the mood at Welby Road is focused on getting the job done as soon as possible.

“We knew the teams below us have had tough games and it was going to be difficult for them,” Miller added.

“However, there was never a stage when we spoke about other teams doing us favours.

“It should never be that. we firmly believe we’ve got far too much quality in our ranks to be hoping other sides can do us a favour.

“We should never be in this situation. However, we are and that’s where we find ourselves.

“But when you’re in this situation things can dwindle a bit in training, but the lads have pulled their socks up.

“We can either roll over and have our bellies tickled or put maximum effort in. That’s what we’ll do until this season is done and dusted.

“I want maximum points, that’s the way I am.”