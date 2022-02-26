"We deserved to win!" Paul Cox praises Boston United players and fans following Kettering victory

Paul Cox. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Paul Cox praised Boston United's attitude as they fought back from behind to beat Kettering Town 3-2 - also praising the supporters for their 'positive energy'.

Scott Pollock, Keenan Ferguson and Luke Shiels got the decisive goals to cancel out finishes from Callum Stead and Connor Johnson in a game that saw the red card brandished four times as the Pilgrims boss got the better of his former club with a late winner.

Results elsewhere suited both these play-off chasers, both now just a point outside the top seven with games in hand on Hereford.

"I thought there was a different energy about us today, I noticed that in the dressing room," Cox said.

"It wasn't the purest game in the world but the lads have given everything."

Cox gave a thumbs up to the home support, who he believes played a vital role in this afternoon's proceedings.

"The energy of the crowd was fantastic, even when we were 2-1 down the lads behind the goal and in the main stand were just immense.

"I think the boys played off that, the positive energy dragged us over the line.

"Some people may say the sendings off (turned the game), but I thought we were in the ascendency at that stage.

"I was a bit disappointed (with some decisions). The referee booked (James) Hanson after a first tackle and there were some repeat tackles that I thought needed to be booked.

"I thought we deserved the win the game today."