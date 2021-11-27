"We don't fear anybody!" Brackley win proves Boston United can be amongst top sides, says Shane Byrne

It's been a good week for Boston United's Shane Byrne. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Shane Byrne believes that Boston United' s victory at Brackley Town proves they deserve to be seen as one of the National League North's top sides.

Byrne netted the winner against his old club in a 2-1 FA Trophy victory at St James' Park.

The win - against the side currently second in the table - topped off a fine week which included a draw with third-place Chorley and victory over Darlington.

"We don't fear anybody in this league," Byrne told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

"This was probably the toughest draw we could get but we don't fear anybody and we know on our day we can beat anybody - including Brackley and Fylde who are at the top of the league.

"That's where we want to be and we're good enough to be there."

Danny Elliott and Byrne handed United a 2-0 lead at the break, but Lee Ndlovu reduced the arrears as the Saints had the wind at their backs.

The Pilgrims - down to 10 with Scott Duxbury dismissed - had to scrap for their win.

"As away wins go, they don't come better than away at Brackley," Byrne added.

"I've been here five years and know how tough they make it to come and it's exactly the same, they're a good side and work hard and make it hard to score against them.

"To come here and score two goals with that wind was testament to everyone, how hard we worked for each other and for the gaffer.

"We've been the first to criticise our own defensive displays this season, but to a man we were excellent.

"It's one of the toughest conditions I've played in and I'm just lucky we're on top.

"I'm here at Boston and I'm a Boston player. You can see what scoring meant to me with the way I celebrated."

