'We have shown we can compete' - Boston United's Sam Osborne reacts to win at Sutton United

Boston United enjoyed a 3-0 win at Sutton United at the weekend to bolster their survival hopes.

Midfielder Sam Osborne believes Boston United have proven they can compete in the National League after their emphatic 3-0 win over Sutton United.

Jacob Hazel opened the scoring in the 23rd minute against the former EFL side.

Zak Mills doubled their advantage at the mid-point of the second half, before Hazel wrapped up with all three points with a fine third.

“It was a huge win, even coming in at 1-0 at half-time, I felt we would get a few more,” said Osborne

“We looked solid and didn’t look like we would concede. We have shown that we can compete in this league, we showed what we can do.

“There is massive ability in the squad and it showed today. The defenders today were amazing, they were as solid as we have been. 2-0 still has pressure and we wanted to put the game to bed..

“We needed the win, it shows we are not here to be an underdog. There are big teams in this league and we want to compete and keep putting points on the board.”

United were soon into their attacking groove at the VBS Community Stadium, with home keeper Steve Arnold forced into a flying 10th minute save to claw aside Hazel's audacious chip.

Sutton's clearest chance of the opening stages fell to Lewis Simper, who curled an effort off target from 25 yards.

The Pilgrims were pressing high and forcing Sutton into errors - with goalkeeper Arnold narrowly avoiding fouling Sam Osborne in the penalty area, before going walkabouts and eventually saving from Osborne.

Boston edged in front when Hazel made no mistake with a close-range finish.

Sutton came back strongly towards half-time, with Mills blocking superbly to deny Lewis Simper, before Finley Barbrook crashed the rebound over. Michael Bostwick then cleared off the line to deny Will Davies, following a mix-up between Cameron Gregory and Mills.

United doubled their lead when Mills slotted home from close range after Jai Rowe had a header saved.

It was game over when Hazel curled home despite the flag being raised, with referee Ross Martin eventually awarding the goal after consultation with his assistant.