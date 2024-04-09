‘We lost out to the better side’

Ian Culverhouse felt his Boston side didn't deserve to win Saturday's game.

​The 2-1 defeat at home to Brackley Town saw the visitors confirm their own play-off place, leaving the Pilgrims three points outside the top seven but still with a game in hand on some of those above them.

Connor Hall's 17th minute opener had the Pilgrims on the back foot, although they were level nine minutes later through Kelsey Mooney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Newton scored what turned out to be the decisive goal with a 33rd minute strike - and Brackley defended resolutely thereafter to extend their impressive record in Boston.

Ethan Sephton and Dylan Hill were back in the United starting XI - but United found the early going tough against Gavin Cowan's Saints.

The visitors took the lead when Hall was threaded through on goal and he angled a low finish across Cameron Gregory and into the far corner.

United levelled in the 26th minute when Keaton Ward and Jimmy Knowles combined for the ball to loop up for Mooney to rifle home a fine left-footer from 12 yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pilgrims' respite was short-lived though and Newton acrobatically hooked home a Tyler Lyttle cross, from a George Carline throw-in, to re-assert the away side's lead.

United threw plenty at it after the break, with a Martin Woods free-kick flying narrowly too high, but away keeper Danny Lewis was not forced into a meaningful save as chances remained at a premium.

Pilgrims boss Ian Culverhouse told the club’s media channels: “It wasn’t good enough and I think we lost to the better side.

"I thought Brackley executed their game plan really well. I was disappointed with the second goal we gave them given we left the centre-forward free at the far post from the throw in, but they were better than us and thoroughly deserved their win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All the focus is now on Scarborough and making sure we bounce back from this one. I think we need to win all three games to get in the play-offs – a few teams have to play each other in there but we need to concentrate on us.”