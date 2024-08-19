We must learn quicky says Boston United boss Ian Culverhouse after home drubbing by Forest Green Rovers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Boston United manager Ian Culverhouse told his side they will have to learn quickly at National League level after a 4-0 home defeat to promotion favourites Forest Green Rovers.

The Pilgrims were behind as early as the third minute and Culverhouse said: “We are putting ourselves out of games conceding so early.

“On the ball I thought we did all right. We looked a lot more proactive and moved the ball really well.

“I wanted them to be brave on the ball and ask a few questions.

Boston action against Forest Green. Photo - www.bostonunited.co.uk

“But the goals we're giving away at the moment are comical and it's going to be a long season if we continue like this.

“They had three actions in the first half and we picked the ball out the net three times. That's how hard this league is.

“You make individual mistakes or collective mistakes and it is a punishing league.

“So we have to learn very quickly and stay in games a lot longer than what we are doing.

“The crowd were fantastic and stayed with us. They really got behind the boys.”

Christian Doidge and Liam Sercombe both scored twice as Rovers proved too hot to handle.

The Pilgrims quickly found themselves 1-0 down courtesy of Doidge's clinical finish, with Sercombe subsequently scoring from the centre circle and then from closer range on 21 and 42 minutes respectively.

Doidge completed the scoring 12 minutes after the break, with Jacob Hazel's 89th minute penalty being saved by Jed Ward to compound United's misery.

Martin Woods had been preferred to Frankie Maguire in the only change to United's starting XI following the opening day defeat to Rochdale.

United's afternoon began to unravel within seconds of the first whistle.

Cameron Gregory made a fine back post save to keep out Doidge's header, having cheaply surrendered possession himself.

From the resulting corner, United failed to clear their lines and Doidge was threaded through to beat Gregory with a low finish.

The Pilgrims responded positively, but after a spell of home pressure, United found themselves two goals down.

Sercombe picked up the ball in the centre circle and dispatched it over the head of a back-peddling Gregory for an early goal of the season contender.

Dan Mooney carried United's greatest threat during the first period, while Pemi Aderoju fired across goal and wide following a Mooney through ball.

Rovers wrapped up the points three minutes before half-time when Sercombe waltzed through to blast past Gregory from 18 yards.

The misery continued for the hosts in the 57th minute when Jamie Robson delivered from the left and Doidge planted home a free header.

Ward made a terrific save to keep out Richards' late header and then stood tall to beat away Hazel's penalty after Richards had been upended in the box.