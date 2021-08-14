"We should have settled for a point!" Elliott frustrated by 'nervous' Boston United as they slump to Spennymoor defeat

Craig Elliott. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Craig Elliott was left fuming at a 'nervous' performance as Boston United were beaten 1-0 by Spennymoor Town.

The first competitive game at the Jakemans Community Stadium saw the Pilgrims the architects of their own demise as they were beaten 2-1, the visitors deserved winners.

United were second best for most of the contest but Danny Elliott's 85th-minute penalty looked to have salvaged a point after Glen Taylor's opener.

But just three minutes later Scott McLean broke through to earn the Moors three points.

"It was disjointed. I said after the last friendly ( a 1-0 defeat to Grimsby Town) I thought the players would turn up today because they're experienced, but they were disjointed and I need to sort that," Elliott said.

"We talked all week about starting well, getting on the front foot and getting the crowd going. We did anything but.

"I thought we were nervous and playing within ourselves on the ball.

"We gave away silly fouls, crowd pleasers I call them. Fouls that may get the crowd going but actually they're costing your team. They stop momentum and we weren't streetwise at all today."

Keenan Ferguson was involved in all three goals. He may have won United's spotkick, but the Boston defender at fault for both of the Moors' finishes, conceding a penalty and then losing possession out of position for the winner.

"It's a penalty, it looks clumsy," Elliott said of Moors' opener after Brad Abbott was hacked down.

"They deserved to be 1-0 up. I'm disappointed with the second goal, we got back in it and could have had a point, we would have been celebrating getting a point with that performance.

"Ultimately, the second goal is poor from Keenan. On the far side he's had a bad touch and you can't legislate with errors like that with two or three minutes to go.