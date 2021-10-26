"We want a result, for sure!" Boston Town could make changes for Lincs Trophy tie at Barton, but Borbely wants to win competition once again

Lori Borbely. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Lori Borbely has hinted Boston Town may make changes for this evening's Lincolnshire Senior Trophy contest at Barton Town.

The Poachers' eight-game unbeaten run was ended by a 1-0 FA Vase defeat to Hanley at the weekend.

And assistant manager Borbely believes this evening could be a good time to rest a few injured and tired bodies.

"We'll have a little look," he said.

"We've had a few knocks so we'll look at everyone. We've got quite a big squad so we're happy with that.

"In a cup (it can be about) rotating and playing different systems. We'll probably see some changes but it'll be a tough game."

Borbely - who has won the competition with the Poachers and was part of the squad which reached the final two seasons ago, only for the Trophy to be declared null and void due to Covid - says Town are keen to do well in the competition.

"I remember winning it about 11 years ago," he added.

"We reached the final again but Covid didn't let us play that. Tuesday night we want a result, for sure."