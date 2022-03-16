"We want to win things!" Tom Ward challenges Sleaford Town to show their credentials against highflying Anstey Nomads tonight

Tom Ward is adamant he and his squad are at Sleaford Town to win trophies - and has two perfect opportunities to test his side against highflying rivals this week.

After pulling themselves from the bottom two of the United Counties League Premier Division North to mid-table safety, the Greens believe the only way is up.

And tonight’s visit of third-place Anstey Nomads (KO 7.45pm) and Saturday’s arrival of second-place Gresley Rovers will be opportunities for Town to see how they compare to two of the best sides in the division.

Town host Nomads tonight. Photo: Oliver Atkin

“First and foremost, the job was to come in and move Sleaford out of trouble. We’ve done that really well,” Ward said.

“We’ve got an ambitious group of people. I’m ambitious myself, we’re an ambitious club. We want to go win things.

“If that’s not this year it may be next year, maybe the year after, whatever that may be.”

Nomads arrive at Eslaford Park in fine form, having lost just once in their past 15 matches.

The run includes the 3-2 win at Long Eaton last week, finally ending the leaders’ 26-game unbeaten start to the campaign and offering second place Gresley Rovers a sniff of the title as they now trail by nine points but with three games in hand.

“Either way we want to compete, so playing them games against the Gresleys, Long Eatons are important to see where we are,” said Ward, whose side haven’t played competitively since February 19’s 2-1 victory over Pinchbeck.

“We have played them both and were were very close in both.

“It’s a good learning curve for us to play teams like them and Anstey, and shows how far we’ve come, but also how far we have to get if we want to win things.

“The boys we’ve got in the dressing room don’t pat themselves on the back because we’ve done well. We want to win every single game.

“That’s a delight for me, but sometimes we need reminding there is a long way to go. Let’s continue to improve, that’s all we can ask.”

Sleaford Town Rangers are away at Lincs League rivals Appleby Frodingham in the Supplementary Cup on Saturday (KO 2.30pm).