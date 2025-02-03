Wembley dream over as Trinity exit FA Trophy to Woking

Gainsborough Trinity's Wembley dream was ended on Saturday as National League visitors Woking won 3-0 to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trinity could have no arguments on the day as another giantkilling proved a step too far against quality opposition.

Gainsborough lined up against Woking, 46 places higher in the pyramid, without the services of Sisa Tuntulwana, the young defender, dismissed against Stockton, missing with an ankle injury after his suspension had been overturned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielder Bailey Conway was only fit enough to be named against the substitutes, as Russ Wilcox was able to recall stand out centre back Will Lancaster after he served his one match ban in midweek.

Action from Trinity's FA Trophy exit to Woking on Saturday.

Gainsborough made a bright start, but the higher ranked visitors deservedly led at the break, Aiden O’Brien sweeping home a neat finish, as Trinity hesitated.

Dylan Wharton was soon in action again, making a fine save to deny Lewis Walker after scorer O’Brien had shown great skill to bring the ball down, before threading the ball through for his team-mate.

Trinity were putting bodies on the line, with brave blocks as Woking dominated proceedings following the goal, Wharton again denying Woking a second, saving from Matt Ward, who shot from the tight angle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wharton had to be out quickly at the feet of Walker, before just shy of the hour mark, the Cardinals doubled their advantage.

A clever dinked ball inside from O’Brien found Harry Beautyman, who controlled instantly and slotted between Wharton’s legs.

Walker was then sent through on goal again, his shot wide as Wharton narrowed the angle.

But the visitors had their third 20 minutes from time when O’Brien again showed his quality, finding Walker, who turned the ball in off the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Trinity don’t know when they are beaten and continued to battle until the final whistle, led by talisman Declan Howe.

The Gainsborough No,10 had his one real chance, when he was sent clear by Aaron Simpson, but Will Jaaskelainen, the son of former Bolton legend, Jussi, made himself big, saving with his feet as Woking preserved their clean sheet, late substitute, George Hornshaw seeing his follow-up shot also blocked.

Javelle Clarke also saw an effort tipped over the bar, as he twisted and turned on the apex of the box, before fizzing an effort goalbound from a tight angle.

It wasn’t to be for Russ Wilcox’s men, as their incredible journey in the cups came to an end.

But Trinity can hold their heads high as they reflect on a season of relative cup successes with attention now turning full throttle to the league campaign.