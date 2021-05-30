Wembley heartbreak as Lincoln City beaten by Blackpool in League One Play-Off final

Blackpool's Elliot Embleton shoots whilst under pressure from Max Sanders. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Lincoln City suffered Wembley heartbreak after being beaten in the League One Play-off final.

Kenneth Dougall netted twice as Blackpool came from behind to book their place in the Championship next season, winning 2-1.

For Michael Appleton's side, it's a case of going again next term, while the Tangerines can begin planning for life after promotion.

Luke Garbutt of Blackpool stretches for the ball whilst under pressure from Brennan Johnson. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The Imps got off to a dream start as they took a first minute lead, Oliver Turton putting the ball into his own net.

However, the Tangerines were back on level terms in the 34th minute as Dougall's left footer from outside the Lincoln penalty area beat Alex Palmer.

Blackpool completed the turnaround nine minutes after the interval.

Another long ranger from Dougall found the City net to put Neil Critchley's side ahead.

Kenny Dougall celebrates with Keshi Anderson after scoring their side's first goal during the Sky Bet League One Play-off Final match between Blackpool and Lincoln City at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Lincoln pushed for a leveller but couldn't convert.