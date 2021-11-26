We're a 'different animal' - says Sleaford Town boss Tom Ward

Tom Ward is aiming high. Photo: Craig Harrison

Tom Ward believes league leaders Long Eaton will be facing a ‘different animal’ to the Sleaford Town side of just a few weeks ago.

The Greens travel to the United Counties League Premier Division North table toppers on Saturday, with boss Ward seeing huge improvements in recent weeks as they’ve lifted themselves out of the relegation zone.

“Where we were when we came in, we set our standards at a completely different level,” player-boss Ward said.

“We want to win every game. We were bottom of the league not long ago.”

Ward - who has bolstered his squad with a string of new signings recently - targeted November as important time to bond his squad and get points on the board.

And he’d love to end the month on a high by sending out a message to the leaders.

“This month is massive for us,” he added.

“We’re here to be competitive every single week.

“Everyone we face, expect a game now as we’re a different animal.”

Kick off at Grange Park will be 3pm.

The Greens made it four wins from five as they thrashed relegation battlers Holbeach United 4-0 at Eslaforde Park on Saturday.

Charlie Ward netted a brace as Sleaford bounced back from their 4-1 defeat to Heanor last weekend.

Harry Millard headed home a third before Mitch Griffiths had the final say against his former club.

Seventeen-year-old Max Ward made his debut for the club as the Greens moved up to 13th in the table.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo Goncalves has returned to Stamford after his loan spell came to an end.

Sleaford Town Rangers sit second bottom in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League following their heavy 9-1 defeat at Immingham Town on Saturday.

They travel to Barton Town Reserves on Saturday (KO 3pm).

Following a blank weekend, Sleaford Town Ladies will return to action on Sunday.