"We're preparing well!" Can Boston United youngsters upset Mansfield Town in tonight's FA Youth Cup clash?

Han Stevens and teammates will face Mansfield tonight. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United’s youngsters will take on Mansfield Town in the FA Youth Cup’s first round proper tonight.

The Pilgrims may be underdogs, but midfielder Han Stevens hopes level heads - and good support from the stands - can spur the side on.

"I'm looking forward to the game, the team's looking forward to the game," he told the club's social media accounts.

"We're preparing well, training well. We've just got to play our game, make sure we keep the ball and hopefully get a result out of it.

"The crowd does help, so if you can get down the game, cheer us on and help the boys out it'll be good."

The under 18s will face their toughest test in the competition so far as they welcome their League Two opponents to the Jakemans Community Stadium.

Mark Thompson’s side have beaten West Bridgford, Dunkirk, Mickleover Sports and Chesterfield to reach the first round.