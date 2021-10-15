"We're punishing ourselves!" Collins calls on Skegness Town to rediscover 'ruthless' streak against Leicester Nirvana

The return of Duran Reynolds will add experience. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Nathan Collins is calling on Skegness Town to rediscover their goalscoring touch after what the Lilywhites boss described as ‘probably the most frustrating month of my managerial career’.

The past four weeks have seen Town hold their own against the United Counties League Premier Division North’s top three sides.

But on each occasion a missing touch in the box and conceding from set pieces has proven costly.

“We’re just not ruthless in the box at the minute, we’re getting in some fantastic positions,” Collins explained.

“We’ve played four of the big sides, played Lougborough (Students) off the park and lost to a set piece. Anstey (Nomads) we lost our keeper and they had one shot on goal a free kick that’s gone in.

“We’re not being ruthless in the opposition box and set pieces have been so frustrating.,

“It’s probably been the most frustrating month of my managerial career.”

It was a similar story this weekend as Town were beaten 2-0 at leaders Gresley Rovers in a game of three red cards.

Jason Field was sent off for a contentious handball which allowed the hosts to open the scoring from the penalty spot.

Rovers then saw George Clarke dismissed for a kick out at Elliot Broughton and ex-Mansfield Town man Louis Briscoe sent off for a high arm.

But a goal direct from a free kick settled Town’s fate.

“There was nothing between the teams and then for some bizarre reason the referee’s given handball against Jase Field, where he’s even got the ball mark on the side of his stomach where it’s got smacked against him,” Collins continued.

“Not only has he given a penalty, he’s sent him off. It threw us a little bit and then not only that, you find yourself 1-0 down.

“In the second half we really got on top.

“But they had a free kick 10 yards in from the byline and the lad’s struck it really hard and it’s gone through everyone and it’s game over.

Despite a tough month, which has also included a league win against in-form Eastwood and an FA Vase defeat at Lutterworth, Collins believes his side can turn the corner – as long as they can begin adding to their goal tally.

“To be fair we’ve been under strength, so many good players missing,” he added.

“It’s been mix and match and we’re still more than holding our own. But when you’re not clinical as an attacking force and you’re conceding from set pieces there’s only going to be one outcome.

“I don’t think it’s that these sides are punishing us, we’re punishing ourselves really.

“We’ve got a really good young squad and we’ve been playing well without hitting the heights we can, but we’ve got Duran Reynolds and a few other lads coming back who should give us that experience.

“It’s not necessarily bad finishing but bad decision making - that last kick that’s the important bit, we’re just not clicking with that.

“But we’re seventh in the table and with a few key players missing. We’re not a million miles away.

“But until we’re ruthless it’ll cost us.”

The Lilywhites entertain Leicester Nirvana on Saturday (KO 3pm).

Skegness Town Reserves travel to Brigg Town CIC in the Lincs League on Saturday (KO 3pm) following the weekend’s 3-0 victory over Sleaford Town Rangers.

Jack Downing, Harley Kilner and Devon Ainscow found the net.