"We're there to win the game!" Wyberton want to end campaign with trophy

Wyberton face Tetney this weekend. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Wyberton are gunning for silverware this weekend as they face Tetney Rovers in the Challenge Cup final.

The Colts secured top spot in the Lincs League Cup’s North League following Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash at runners-up Louth Town, Jamie Elston on target in a 1-1 draw.

“We know it’s going to be a difficult game against a good side in Tetney, who are physical and energetic, but so are we,” said managers Jamie Hanton and Jon Macleod.

“We’re there to win the game on Saturday.

“No-one wants to lose a cup final at any level, so we have to go out there and make sure we don’t.”

For the Colts bosses, Saturday’s final will be a culmination of hard work and team bonding paying off.

“At the start of the season we spoke between us and thought, with the players that came in over the summer, we had a chance of putting a marker down and winning something this season,” the managers added.

“From day one the attitudes of the lads have been amazing.

“The first few games we dropped points that we shouldn’t have, but that was always going to happen with it being a new team.

“But since we started back after lockdown they lads have been brilliant and the confidence is there now. We have certainly improved as a team, which has showed in the results and why we deserve to be in this final.”