"We've not had our run!" Matt Tootle believes the best is yet to come from Boston United

Matt Tootle, left, with Kyron Gordon. Photo: Oliver Atklin

Matt Tootle believes Boston United are yet to hit top gear in their promotion push.

With 17 of their 42 National League North contests played, the Pilgrims sit in the National League North play-off spots, trailing leaders Brackley Town by nine points.

Right back Tootle is convinced there is still much more to come from Craig Elliott’s side, whose results and style of play have been much more pleasing since their switch to a 3-5-2 formation.

“We’ve said that, without actually hitting our heights, we’re in a really good position,” Tootle explained.

“We’re in a good place and I still don’t think we’ve had our run, where we go seven, eight, nine, 10 unbeaten. Hopefully that can come at the right time of the season.”

United travel to Alfreton Town on Boxing Day before the arrival of leaders Brackley on Tuesday (both 3pm).

Alfreton arrive at the Jakemans Community Stadium on January 2 and Tootle hopes a hectic festive schedule can see Boston close the gap on the pacesetters and put themselves in a position for a title charge.

“We don’t just want to be in a play-off hunt, but going for it,” he added.

“I think we’re good enough and if we can play to our strengths and that level of intensity, getting after people, if we do that we’ll win most of the games we play.

“If I was a Boston fan I’d be excited because I’d look at the team and see we’ve hit a height then gone off it a little bit, then got back.

“I think I’d say at some point this will click fully. What a fan asks is us working hard and we have to give that.”

