Craig Elliott has enjoyed a good week. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United have proven they can 'keep up with the big boys'.

That's the opinion of manager Craig Elliott following a week to remember.

The Pilgrims bounced back from heavy 4-0 and 4-1 defeats at Chester and Southport by securing a last-gasp draw with third-place Chorley and beating Darlington 2-0.

Saturday's 2-1 FA Trophy win at Brackley, second in the National League North - was the icing on the cake for Elliott in a contest where skipper Luke Shiels was injured, in-form striker Jake Wright jnr snowed in at home and Scott Duxbury sent off.

But a resilient United held on to progress in what can only be described as a satisfying week for Elliott after his new 5-3-2 formation paid off yet again.

"It's been a really good week for us," said Elliott.

"We got a good draw against Chorley who are in the top three and then we come here to second in the league (Brackley).

"We've shown we can keep up with the big boys in the league and we've also shown a lot of resilience to come back after two disappointing results, and show we're a team that can bounce back.

"That's important to me."

