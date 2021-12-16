"What we've done is incredible!" Tom Ward wants Sleaford Town to keep making statements

Tom Ward.

Sleaford Town boss Tom Ward wants the Greens to continue making statements this season.

After a blank weekend, Town return to action at Heanor on Saturday (KO 3pm).

They are currently at the halfway point of their United Counties League Premier Division North campaign, 14th in the table.

But after a squad overhaul and upturn in fortunes, Ward wants his side to build solid foundations for next term.

“Realistically what we’ve done is incredible,” Ward told the club's website.

“We had one point when I came in, bottom of the league. Now we’re up to 14th.

“The problem we’ve had over the last week or two is that we’ve set our expectations so high with the high level of quality we have in the dressing room.”

Now Ward wants his side to keep thinking big, even if there’ll be no title coming to Eslaforde Park.

He added: “We aren’t winning the league this year, that’s not going to happen. What we are going to do is beat the the teams we should beat, if we keep producing the same attitude and application and we’re going to go to sides that, on paper, should blow us out the water and we’re going to take a stance.

“We’re going to show how good we are and pick up three points if we can, or try to take one.

“We’re going to play with a smile on our faces and enjoy ourselves as it’s a journey and we’re in it for the long haul.