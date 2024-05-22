Manchester United were England's most watched club.Manchester United were England's most watched club.
Where Lincoln City ranked in the combined 2023/24 Premier League and EFL crowd table and how they compared to Peterborough United, Walsall, Stockport County, Bradford City and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 22nd May 2024, 13:32 BST
It was another fascinating season of football up and down the land.

In the Premier League Man City made it a historic four in a row, while lower down the league fallen giants such as Derby County and Birmingham City continued on their ups and downs.

It was a season watched by huge numbers around the land with the love affair for our national game still shining bright.

And the stats through up some interesting reading with Premier League sides Luton Town and AFC Bournemouth not even making the top 50 of the nation’s most watched teams, with a number of League Two sides getting bigger gates than the Hatters.

Here we take a look at where all 92 clubs ranked in the crowd table (based on total crowds for the season), courtesy of figures from the transfermarkt.co..uk website.

1.323.566

1. Manchester United

1.323.566 Photo: Michael Steele

1.167.725

2. Tottenham Hotspur

1.167.725 Photo: Stu Forster

1.144.488

3. Arsenal

1.144.488 Photo: David Price

1.123.892

4. West Ham United

1.123.892 Photo: Eddie Keogh

