There’s some massive clubs in League One, big clubs who have seen better days and bigger attendances down the years.

But just how different would the current League One table look if it was based on each club’s record home attendance.

Using home games only, in all competitions, we have brought you the answers.

1. Charlton Athletic - 75,031 Charlton Athletic's record attendance of 75,031 spectators was set during an FA Cup match with Aston Villa in 1938. Photo: Getty Images

2. Sheffield Wednesday - 72,841 The highest home attendance was in the FA Cup fifth round on 17 February 1934. A total of 72,841 turned up to see a 2–2 draw with Manchester City. Photo: Getty Images

3. Bolton Wanderers - 69,912 Bolton Wanderers recorded their highest-ever attendance at Burnden Park in 1933 as 69,912 spectators piled into the ground to see the Whites' FA Cup fifth round clash with Manchester City. Photo: Getty Images

4. Portsmouth - 51,385 Portsmouth's record crowd is 51,385 vs Derby County on 26 February 1949. Photo: Getty Images